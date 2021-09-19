Fort Hays State wins in rout over Lincoln

By the Hays Daily News

The Fort Hays State University football team took out two weeks’ worth of frustration Saturday night, rolling past Lincoln (Mo.) University 72-0 at Lewis Field Stadium.

The Tigers, who had lost their first two MIAA games of the season by a combined 15 points, led 37-0 at halftime and the defense shut out an opponent for the first time since 2018.

Sophomore running back Adrian Soto rushed for 100 yards on 13 carries and scored three touchdowns. Junior quarterback Chance Fuller threw for two TDs and rushed for another.

FHSU finished with seven touchdowns on the ground and 311 yards rushing. Fuller completed 13-of-17 passes for 210 yards before exiting the game in the third quarter. Junior wide receiver Manny Ramsey caught six passes for 114 yards.

The Tiger defense held Lincoln (0-2) to 167 total yards. Fort Hays racked up 621 yards of total offense.

FHSU (1-2) will play at Joplin, Mo., on Saturday in another MIAA contest, against Missouri Southern (1-2). Kickoff is 2 p.m.