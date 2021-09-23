Fort Hays State looks to continue strong rushing offense against Missouri Southern

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

The running game was a work in progress in the first two games for the Fort Hays State University football team. In the third game, the Tigers ran past Lincoln (Mo.) University 72-0 for their first win of the season.

FHSU ran for a season-high 311 yards last Saturday, with sophomore Adrian Soto having his best game as a Tiger. Soto gained 100 yards on 13 carries and scored three touchdowns.

“The last two games we didn’t establish the run game,” Soto said. “That was something we focused on more in practice.”

Fort Hays coach Chris Brown said the team needs an effective running game to go with the passing of junior quarterback Chance Fuller, who has thrown for 946 yards and six touchdowns.

“Us being able to add that to our offense this last week was huge,” Brown said. “You saw some good running out of Soto, basically all of our running backs.

“That running attack is huge,” he added. “It sets up the pass, making them more effective. We’ve got to build on what we did last week and make our running game even stronger.”

Soto said he could tell early on the Tigers were going to have open holes against Lincoln.

“After a couple (carries) you realize that it’s probably going to be there all night,” Soto said.

Getting that first win helps as the Tigers (1-2) make the trip to Joplin, Mo., for Saturday’s 2 p.m. game against Missouri Southern (1-2), which also got its first victory of the season last week.

“Win does make a difference,” FHSU junior cornerback Jhimon Preston said. “We feel really good going into next week. It’s just getting our confidence back.”

Missouri Southern scored a late touchdown for its 14-10 win at Central Oklahoma last week. Freshman Nathan Glades is fourth in the MIAA in rushing with 242 yards and one TD.

“They don’t do a lot, but they do enough to keep you honest,” Brown said. “Just the things they can do can give you trouble.”

Missouri Southern’s defense provides a different challenge.

“They definitely do a lot more blitzes than Lincoln,” Soto said. “We’re going to have to focus more on our blocks. It’s going to be a little more difficult than last Saturday, but I think we’re going to be able to get it done.”