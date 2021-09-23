Hays High puts unbeaten record on the line against Garden City

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

The Hays High football team has combined a high-scoring offense with a stout defense to get off to a fast start this season. The Indians are averaging 48 points and the varsity defense has given up just one touchdown in three games.

In last Friday’s 58-14 win at Liberal, Hays High had 51 points at halftime and the first-team defense finished the game without allowing a point. The Redskins got their first TD against the second-string kickoff team and the second score was against Indian backups. The first-team defense tackled a runner in the end zone for a safety.

“Our varsity defense has given up one touchdown this season,” Hays High coach Tony Crough said. “They take a lot of pride in it.”

Hays High (3-0) looks to face its toughest test this Friday, when Class 6A Garden City (2-1) comes to town in a Western Athletic Conference matchup. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Lewis Field Stadium.

“We’re going to have a tough one,” Crough said. “We’re getting into the meat of our schedule now. We’re going to have to come out and play really well. They’ve got a really good defense and an offense that will control the clock, try to keep the ball out of your hands.”

Senior running back Roy Moroni had his best game as an Indian against Liberal, rushing for 211 yards and a touchdown. He scored on runs of 6, 11, 2 and 24 yards on 16 carries.

“He had a heck of a game, a bunch of big plays,” Crough said. “That’s the Roy Moroni we need to see.”

Senior quarterback Jaren Kanak ran for 89 yards on six carries and scored two TDs and completed 4-of-6 passes for 77 yards and another score. Hays High finished with 504 yards of total offense while holding Liberal to 161.

A win over Garden City would bring the Indians a step closer to one of their goals this season.

“Our kids’ goal is to win WAC,” said Crough, whose squad won the conference title last season. “If we’re going to do that we’ve got to come out and play really well against Garden City on Friday.”