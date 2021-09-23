Thomas Moore Prep-Marian football prepares for road test at Syracuse

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

Coming off a big win, the Thomas More Prep-Marian football team makes a big trip for this week’s game. Big as in distance, with Syracuse, a three-hour road trip away. Big in importance, with the Monarchs in their district opener.

TMP goes into Friday’s 7 p.m. game with big momentum after beating state-ranked Plainville 21-0 in last weekend’s Homecoming game. The Monarchs’ defense shut down the Cardinals’ power running attack with a gang-tackling defense.

The Monarchs, who beat Plainville for the first time last year, run a similar offense, and that familiarity helped TMP in preparing a game plan according to coach Jay Harris said.

“We run the same type of offense,” Harris said. “We know what we have to do against teams that try to shut us down.

“Defensive coordinator T.J. Gottschalk had everything put in right, and did a great job getting a scheme that worked against them,” he added. “It was good to see four to eight guys at the ball all the time.”

The Monarchs were desperate to wash the bad taste out of their mouths after a triple-overtime loss at Russell the week before.

“It was a great bounce-back game,” Harris said. “We challenged the guys all week to get back on track.”

One quarter made the defense against Plainville. TMP took advantage of Plainville mistakes to score three touchdowns in the period for the game’s lone points.

“We were able to take advantage of their mistakes,” Harris said.

The Monarchs overcame the distractions that go with Homecoming last week, and now TMP (2-1) has to overcome the distraction of a long road trip to Syracuse (1-2).

“Hopefully, that won’t be a distraction, a long bus ride,” Harris said. “Get off the bus and get ready to go at it.”

The TMP defense will face a different look from last week’s smash-mouth football.

“They like to spread things out, throw the ball quite a bit,” Harris said.

Junior defensive back Kade Harris, the coach’s son, leads TMP in tackles with 39, and on offense at quarterback he is tops in rushing (242 yards) and passing (261). Senior Jace Wentling is the top receiver with seven catches for 97 yards.