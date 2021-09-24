Ellis High School football coach resigns

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

ELLIS – First-year Ellis High School football coach James Johnston turned in his formal letter of resignation to Unified School District 388 on Wednesday night.

USD 388 Superintendent Corey Burton confirmed in an email Thursday to The Hays Daily News that Johnston had resigned and announced that assistant Ty Cass would be interim coach for Friday’s home game against Lakin.

Cass was the head coach at Ellis the last two seasons, going 7-11. Burton said the hope is to have a permanent head coach announced early next week. Ellis is 0-2 this season; the game against Norton in Week 2 was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the school district.

Johnston, who was in his 32nd year of coaching, had previously coached at Kiowa-South Barber and Lyons, according to published reports. South Barber won a state title in 2005 and finished state runner-up in 2002. No reason was given for Johnston’s resignation.