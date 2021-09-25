Miscues prove costly in Hays High defeat

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

In a close, hard-fought game, the Hays High football team could not overcome untimely turnovers and penalties for their first loss of the season, 27-21 to Garden City in Western Athletic Conference action Friday night at Lewis Field Stadium.

Garden City (3-1) marched 97 yards in 16 plays to open the scoring on a 5-yard run by junior Colin Kleysteuber on the final play of the first quarter.

Hays High (3-1) tied the game on a 15-yard run by senior quarterback Jaren Kanak. The Indians took the lead when Kanak found junior Bryce Salmans open over the middle, and the Indian tight end outraced the Buffalo secondary 67 yards into the end zone.

After an Indian turnover in their own end, the Buffs used a halfback pass from senior Emmanuel Charite to senior Cooper Ramsey for a 33-yard score to make it 14-14. HHS senior running back Roy Moroni had a touchdown run late in the half called back by a holding penalty.

On the first play after an Indian punt pinned Garden City to its own 4-yard line, Wiese threw long to junior Jerry Arteage. The Buffs wide receiver raced all the way into the end zone to give the visitors the lead in the third quarter.

With 8:18 left in the game Moroni scored from a yard out to tie the game at 21-21.

Later in the fourth quarter, the Indians forced Garden City into a fourth-and-5 situation at the HHS 28. Wiese avoided a sack and scrambled out of the pocket, heaving the ball downfield for a 24-yard completion to senior wide receiver Caleb Metzen. The Indian defense stiffened, forcing an 18-yard field-goal attempt by junior Isaac Rivera. His kick was no good, but the Indians were called for roughing the kicker. Garden City scored on the next play, a 1-yard run by Kleysteuber with 2:04 remaining.

The Indians got the ball near midfield on their final possession. Senior Jordan Dale’s pass was intercepted on the final play.

Hays High will travel to Abilene this Friday.