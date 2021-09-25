TMP wins in 62-point shut out over Syracuse

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

SYRACUSE – The Thomas More Prep-Marian football team followed up last week’s big victory over a state-ranked team with a convincing road win Friday night. The Monarchs scored early and often for a convincing, 62-0 win over Syracuse in their district opener.

TMP led 49-0 at halftime and tacked on a couple scores in the second half, with a continuous clock running. TMP improved to 3-1 and Syracuse dropped to 1-3.

Monarch junior quarterback Kade Harris capped TMP’s first drive with a 14-yard TD run. Senior running back Bryce Seib scored from 15 yards out on TMP’s next possession, then Harris scored again on a 12-yard run for a 21-0 lead after the first quarter.

Seib made it 28-0 on a 20-yard run and senior Lance Lang found the end zone from 19 yards out. Junior Andrew Schwartz then returned an interception 43 yards for a touchdown to make it 42-0 and Seib finished the scoring in the first half with a 10-yard TD run.

Lang scored again in the third quarter and freshman QB Austin Gilbert threw a TD pass to freshman Alessandro Acosta in the fourth to finish the scoring.

TMP will play host to Ellis this Friday.