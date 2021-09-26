Ellis High School football coach James Johnston resigns

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

ELLIS – First-year Ellis High School football coach James Johnston turned in his formal letter of resignation to USD 388 on Wednesday night.

USD 388 Superintendent Corey Burton confirmed in an email Thursday to The Hays Daily News that Johnston had resigned and announced that assistant Ty Cass would become interim coach for Friday’s home game against Lakin. The Railroaders lost 10-0 to fall to 0-3 on the season.

Cass was the head coach at Ellis during the last two seasons, going 7-11. Burton hopes to have a permanent head coach announced by early this week.

Johnston, who was in his 32nd year of coaching, had previously coached at Kiowa-South Barber and Lyons, according to published reports. South Barber won a state title in 2005 and finished state runner-up in 2002. No reason was given for Johnston’s resignation.