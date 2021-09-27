FHSU Tigers run to victory over Missouri Southern

By the Hays Daily News

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Tigers’ running attack helped the Fort Hays State University football team jump out to a big first-half lead in Saturday’s game against Missouri Southern. FHSU led by four touchdowns at the break on the way to a 42-21 MIAA victory.

Sophomore running back Adrian Soto, who was coming off his best game as a Tiger, nearly doubled his performance on the ground against the Lions. Soto, who rushed for a career-high 100 yards in last week’s win over Lincoln (Mo.), gained 198 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Soto’s first score – a 59-yard jaunt on the final play of the first quarter – gave the Tigers a 14-7 lead they would not relinquish. Fort Hays (2-2 overall, 2-2 MIAA) finished with 495 total yards – 273 on the ground.

Junior quarterback Chance Fuller 19-of-27 passes for 219 yards and three TDs. Junior tight end Hunter Budke had four catches for 101 yards. Junior Manny Ramsey, senior Monterio Burchfield and freshman Alex Schremmer each caught a scoring pass. Senior backup QB Voshon Waiters also ran for a score.

Junior linebacker Layke Heimerman led FHSU in tackles with seven, as the Lions (1-3, 1-3) had almost half of their 320 total yards in the fourth quarter.

Fort Hays will play host to rival University of Nebraska-Kearney in Saturday’s Homecoming game. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Lewis Field Stadium.