Derek Schoenthaler to finish season as Ellis High football coach

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

ELLIS – Derek Schoenthaler, activities director at Ellis High School, will take over as the school’s head football coach for the remainder of the season.

USD 388 Superintendent Corey Burton made the announcement Monday afternoon. Schoenthaler replaces first-year coach James Johnston, who submitted his formal letter of resignation to the school board last Wednesday. Assistant Ty Cass was interim coach for last Friday’s game against Lakin.

Schoenthaler, in his second year as activities director, grew up in Ellis. He played football for Ellis High School when his uncle, Art Schoenthaler, coached the Railroaders.

In a phone interview Tuesday, Schoenthaler said the school looked at two candidates to take over as head coach, one within the community and one outside. After neither candidate accepted, Schoenthaler thought it best for him to take over the team for the remainder of the season.

“It’s an opportunity to make sure we’re doing right by the kids,” Schoenthaler said.

Schoenthaler, who had previous coaching experience in the Maize school district, said he is looking forward to being on the sideline once again.

“I’m excited,” he said. “I really enjoy coaching. I really enjoy Friday night lights.”

Ellis (0-3) will travel to Hays on Friday to play Thomas More Prep-Marian (3-1).