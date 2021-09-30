Ground game essential to TMP success

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

It’s no secret, the Thomas More Prep-Marian football team likes to run the ball.

The Monarchs ran the ball 74 percent of the time last year and through four games this year have stayed on the ground 76 percent of the time. The difference is when the Monarchs go to the air. Last year, TMP averaged 10.7 yards per pass attempt and so far this season the Monarchs are averaging 6.6 yards.

TMP coach Jay Harris said TMP could go to the air more often, but the running game has been successful.

“We’re trying to establish the running game right now,” Harris said.

Junior quarterback Kade Harris, the coach’s son, leads the Monarchs on the ground with 418 yards, averaging seven yards per carry with five touchdowns. In last week’s 62-0 win at Syracuse, Harris ran for 176 yards on 11 carries and scored two TDs. He threw four passes, completing one for 19 yards. Freshman QB Austin Gilbert completed his only pass for a score late in the game.

TMP might mix it up more in Friday’s home Mid-Continent League matchup against Ellis. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Lewis Field Stadium.

“We’ve been working on it,” Harris said. “We could go to it anytime we need.

“We really haven’t had to throw it a lot,” he added. “This week will probably be a bit more passing.”

The Monarch defense has back-to-back shutouts after suffering its only loss of the season in Week 2. The highlight last week came from senior cornerback Andrew Schwartz, who had a 47-yard interception return for a TD. Schwartz has contributed on offense, too, from his wide receiver spot, catching five balls this season for 66 yards and two scores. He also has rushed for 38 yards.

“He’s a good, solid defensive player and he can do some things on offense as well,” Harris said. “Just another weapon we can use.”

TMP (3-1) will face an Ellis team that is 0-3 on the season, had a game canceled due to COVID-19 and had its first-year coach resign. Ellis athletic director Derek Schoenthaler will be in his first game as interim coach after assistant Ty Cass filled in as coach in last week’s 20-8 loss to Lakin.

“We’ll definitely get their best game,” Harris said. “They’re always a big rivalry.”