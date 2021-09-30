Hays High looks to rebound after first loss

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

If there is such a thing as a good loss, last week’s defeat to Garden City might qualify. Hays High football coach Tony Crough hopes at the very least his players learned something from the Indians’ 27-21 defeat against Garden City, their first of the season.

“We were frustrated, didn’t want to lose, but hoping it’s something our kids can learn from, and maybe it won’t be the worst thing for us,” Crough said.

Hays High (3-1) was hurt by costly penalties and turnovers, while Garden City combined a ball-control offense with big plays for the Western Athletic Conference victory.

“If we felt like we had prepared better over the last three weeks to win that kind of game, it would have been a tough one to stomach and sleep on,” Crough said. “Garden was definitely good enough to beat us. We made mistakes and Garden didn’t. That’s what it came down to.”

Hays High travels to winless Abilene on Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Cowboys have been outscored this season 161-60.

“We’re just approaching it as a week we need to get better,” Crough said. “We’re expecting to bounce back. We’ve got to respect our opponent more. We didn’t do a good job of respecting our opponent last week.”

Against Garden City, senior quarterback Jaren Kanak rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown and threw for 164 – including a 68-yard TD pass to junior tight end Bryce Salmans. For the season, Kanak has rushed for 566 yards on 50 carries (11.3 average) and seven touchdowns. The Clemson commit also has completed 23 of 42 passes for 513 yards, with six touchdowns and three interceptions.