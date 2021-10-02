Hays High dominates Abilene, moves to 4-1 on the season

By the Hays Daily News

ABILENE – The Hays High football team rolled past winless Abilene Friday night, bouncing back after its first loss of the season the week before.

The Indians took a big halftime lead and the reserves played the second half in a 64-7 victory. A continuous clock ran in the fourth quarter.

HHS running back Roy Moroni ran for three touchdowns in the first quarter to help give the Indians a 28-0 lead. He added a 36-yard TD run in the second period.

Quarterback Jaren Kanak added a 37-yard scoring run in the first quarter, then threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Kyreese Groen for a 42-0 halftime lead.

Backup running back Malik Bah raced into the end zone twice in the third quarter and reserve Ben Pfeifer also rushed for a score in the period.

Backup kicker Teegan Turnbull booted a 20-yard field goal in the fourth quarter for the final Indian points.

Abilene (0-5) avoided a shutout with a late rushing touchdown by Zach Miller.

Hays High (4-1) will return to Western Athletic Conference action this Friday with a road trip to Dodge City.