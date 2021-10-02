Hays High dominates Abilene, moves to 4-1 on the season

By the Hays Daily News

ABILENE – The Hays High football team rolled past winless Abilene Friday night, bouncing back after its first loss of the season the week before.

Hays High nose tackle Carson Spray pressures Abilene quarterback Stocton Timbrook on a throw out of the end zone during Friday night’s game in Abilene.

The Indians took a big halftime lead and the reserves played the second half in a 64-7 victory. A continuous clock ran in the fourth quarter.

HHS running back Roy Moroni ran for three touchdowns in the first quarter to help give the Indians a 28-0 lead. He added a 36-yard TD run in the second period.

Quarterback Jaren Kanak added a 37-yard scoring run in the first quarter, then threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Kyreese Groen for a 42-0 halftime lead.

Backup running back Malik Bah raced into the end zone twice in the third quarter and reserve Ben Pfeifer also rushed for a score in the period.

Backup kicker Teegan Turnbull booted a 20-yard field goal in the fourth quarter for the final Indian points.

Abilene (0-5) avoided a shutout with a late rushing touchdown by Zach Miller.

Hays High (4-1) will return to Western Athletic Conference action this Friday with a road trip to Dodge City.