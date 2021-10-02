TMP defense shines for third win in a row

By Randy Gonzales

The Thomas More Prep-Marian football team posted its third consecutive shutout Friday night, defeating Ellis 27-0 in Mid-Continent League and district action at Lewis Field Stadium. The Monarchs have not allowed a point since their only loss of the season, in triple overtime in Week 2.

TMP (4-1) got a touchdown in the first quarter on a six-yard run by Andrew Schwartz. The Monarchs made it 14-0 when quarterback Kade Harris dashed 60 yards into the end zone in the second period. TMP led 14-0 at halftime.

Bryce Seib scored on a four-yard run in the third quarter for TMP to take a 21-0 lead. Harris added a six-yard TD pass to wide receiver Jace Wentling in the fourth for the final margin.

The Monarchs continue district action this Friday with a home game against Southwestern Heights. Ellis (0-4) is at home against Syracuse.