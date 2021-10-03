Fort Hays State stuns Nebraska-Kearney with second-half rally

By the Hays Daily News

The Fort Hays State University football team treated the big Homecoming crowd with a game to remember.

The Tigers rallied in the second half Saturday night to knock off previously unbeaten Nebraska-Kearney 42-35 at Lewis Field Stadium. FHSU trailed 21-0 at halftime in the MIAA showdown and still was down by three touchdowns late in the third quarter.

The Lopers, ranked 12th and 15th in national polls, used late comebacks to win their last two games. This time, the Tigers rallied before the 6,743 in attendance.

Tiger quarterback Chance Fuller started the comeback with a 7-yard scoring pass to receiver Manny Ramsey with 1:37 left in the third quarter.

Backup QB Voshon Waiters then hit tight end Hunter Budke for a 16-yard touchdown with 13:24 left in the game, and Keylan Chapman followed with a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs. His score with 1:07 remaining gave the Tigers their first lead of the game.

UNK had time for another comeback, but Loper QB TJ Davis was intercepted by defensive back Devin White to send the Tiger fans home happy.

Nebraska-Kearney (4-1 overall, 4-1 MIAA) stunned FHSU (3-2, 3-2) with three first-half touchdowns. The Tigers thought they had narrowed the deficit on the last play of the first half when Fuller heaved the ball near the end zone, where Budke made the catch and stretched to put the ball in the end zone. However, Budke was ruled down short of the goal line.

Fuller found Budke from 29 yards out to start the scoring in the second half, but UNK answered with a touchdown. Fuller then tossed a TD pass to receiver Alex Schremmer, only to have the Lopers respond with another touchdown. That would be the Lopers’ last points, however, as UNK withered under the Tigers’ scoring onslaught.

Fuller completed 22-of-32 passes for 345 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Adrian Soto ran for 98 yards. Ramsey had seven catches for 82 yards, while Budke caught five balls for 82 yards and two TDs and Schremmer also had five receptions for 98 yards and a score.

Defensive back Jhimon Preston led the Tiger defense with 11 tackles, including a sack.

FHSU hits the road Saturday for another MIAA matchup, a 1 p.m. kickoff against Washburn in Topeka.