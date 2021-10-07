Hays High faces tough test from Dodge City

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

In its four wins this season, the Hays High football team’s closest game was by 29 points in the season opener. The others have been by margins of 51, 44 and 57 points.

Last week, the Indians won 64-7 at Abilene, giving the Hays High backups another opportunity to see extensive playing time.

“We played pretty well for the most part,” Hays High coach Tony Crough said. “We’re really excited about how our junior varsity got in and played. Our varsity took care of business like they should have.”

Sophomore running back Malik Bah, backup for senior starter Roy Moroni, flashed his speed against the Cowboys. After Moroni ran six times for 79 yards and four touchdowns, Bah had nine carries for 148 yards and two TDs, scoring on runs of 38 and 41 yards.

“He’s fast, he can really run,” Crough said of Bah, who ran a leg on the Indians’ 400-meter relay team which took third at state last spring. “He’s starting to get better vision. He’s getting enough carries to be more comfortable on Friday nights.”

Crough said there is a potential downside to his starters seeing limited playing time due to the score. The HHS starters left Friday’s game early in the second quarter with a 35-0 lead.

“You hope at some point it’s not three or four or five times a year,” Crough said. “Eventually, that could be a detriment to your varsity, conditioning-wise and getting in playing shape.”

That does not appear to be an issue for Friday’s Western Athletic Conference matchup for the Indians. Hays HIgh (4-1) travels to Dodge City (4-1) for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Red Demons, coming off a 31-14 win at Great Bend, are led by first-year coach Glen O’Neil, who led Scott City to five state titles in basketball and one in football. O’Neil, 123-36 over 14 seasons heading into this year, spent the last five years at Topeka-Seaman before returning to western Kansas. O’Neil has the Red Demons running a wing-T offense.

“He’s going to force you to stop that,” Crough said. “A lot of motion and pulling guards and sweeps and tosses and traps. It’s going to look similar to Garden City.”

Garden City is the lone blemish on the Indians’ schedule, with Hays High suffering a 27-21 loss.

“We’re expecting it to be a battle,” Crough said, “a lot like Garden City.”