Tigers roaring after comeback win

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

The Fort Hays State University football team had a comeback for the ages last week. The Tigers roared back from a three-touchdown deficit in the second half to knock off nationally-ranked Nebraska-Kearney, 42-35.

The Tigers will look to ride that emotional win into Saturday’s 1 p.m. game against Washburn in Topeka.

“They know how they can perform now,” FHSU coach Chris Brown said. “They know what it takes to play at that level now.”

After dropping their first two games of the season, the Tigers have won three straight.

“I think our kids are locked in, know they have to win every game to have a chance to get into the playoffs,” Brown said. “If we do what we’re supposed to do, I think we can do that.”

The Tigers usually ride the strong right arm of junior quarterback Chance Fuller, one of the top signal-callers in the nation. He’s gotten a boost with a rejuvenated running game in recent weeks, making the Tigers all the more dangerous on offense.

“It helps Chance with the passing game,” Brown said. “The run game will make his life a little easier. … He wants that pressure. That’s why he’s a competitor. He wants all the weight on his shoulders. That’s the kind of quarterback you want on your side.”

After throwing for 3,344 yards and a school-record 35 touchdowns in 2019, Fuller threw for 345 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s comeback win. A solid running attack keeps defenses honest.

“It helps a ton,” Fuller said. “It brings the defense up, worries them, opens up our play-action game.”

Fuller said the offense could start to feel it when momentum shifted in last week’s victory.

“We were having fun out there,” he said. “After a couple drives it was like, ‘They can’t stop us.’ We realized we were hot. I think we can play that way going forward.”

The trip to Washburn is a homecoming of sorts for FHSU defensive back Will White, a sophomore from Topeka.

“I think it’s going to be fun, another chance to play in my hometown, have family and friends come out to the game,” he said. “Try not to think too much about that, just locking in for the game.”

Washburn (3-2) is coming off a 35-30 loss to Emporia State. The Ichabods have lost the last three meetings with the Tigers. Senior QB Mitch Schurig has thrown for 15 touchdowns for the Ichabods, who are averaging 40.6 points per game. FHSU is averaging 38.8 points.

“It’s just one week at a time,” Fuller said. “Got to win every week. Can’t worry too far in the future or you will miss something in the present.”