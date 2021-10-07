TMP defense setting the tone for winning

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

The Thomas More Prep-Marian football team will be looking for its fourth straight shutout Friday night when the Monarchs play host to Kismet-Southwestern Heights in a district matchup.

The Monarchs have allowed 36 points in five games this season.

“The defense is playing well right now, offensively we’ve got some things going,” TMP coach Jay Harris said. “Really just taking care of business.”

The Monarchs have a simple game plan on defense.

“Just put a lot of pressure on them, try to (have) more guys than they can block,” Harris said.

Junior defensive back Kade Harris, the coach’s son, leads TMP (4-1) in tackles with 57, followed by senior Bryce Seib with 41.

Harris, the Monarchs’ quarterback, also is the catalyst on offense. Since taking over at QB his freshman year, Harris has more than 2,000 yards rushing and 2,000 yards passing for his career. This season, Harris has rushed for 532 yards and six touchdowns and thrown for 367 yards and four scores.

In last week’s 27-0 win over Ellis, Harris twisted his ankle and Coach Harris said at midweek his QB’s status for Friday’s game was uncertain.

“He’s got a pretty sore ankle,” Coach Harris said.

The Monarch coach was not sure who would take over at QB if Harris is out. Seib played the position before Harris took over, but he also has been the team’s top running back with 200 yards and six TDs.

“Bryce is doing a really good job at running back,” Harris said. “I’m not sure he would be the guy we would move to quarterback.”

Southwestern Heights (1-4) is coming off a 12-6 loss to Lakin.

“Southwestern Heights likes to have long drives, keep the ball away from you,” Harris said. “We’ve got to shut them down so we can get back on offense.”

Kickoff against Southwestern Heights is 7 p.m. at Lewis Field Stadium. A Monarch win would set up a district showdown at Cimarron (4-1) next week.

“Pretty much like we had thought,” Harris said of the district race. “Probably going to come down a lot to Cimarron and us. We’ve just got to worry about us and we’ll see what happens from there.

“Just stay focused, doing the things we need to do,” he added. “Take it one week at a time, don’t overlook anybody.”