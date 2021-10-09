Hays High finishes strong to top Dodge City

By The Hays Daily News

DODGE CITY – The Hays High football team trailed twice early in Friday’s Western Athletic Conference game against Dodge City before pulling away for a 39-17 victory.

After the Red Demons scored the game’s first touchdown, HHS senior quarterback Jaren Kanak ran 45 yards for a touchdown to tie the game.

Dodge City got a 50-yard field goal from Manny Aguilar for a 10-7 lead, but Kanak hit Kyreese Groen for a 69-yard scoring pass to give Hays High (5-1) the lead for good. The Indians led 26-10 at halftime.

Kanak also found tight end Bryce Salmans for a scoring pass and ran for two more touchdowns. Running back Roy Moroni also ran for a TD before Dodge City (4-2) tacked on a late touchdown.