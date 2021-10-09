TMP shutout streak continues in win over Southwestern Heights

By The Hays Daily News

Another game, another shutout victory.

The Thomas More Prep-Marian football team won its fourth straight game Friday night at Lewis Field Stadium, blanking Kismet-Southwestern Heights 41-0. It was the Monarchs’ fourth straight shutout.

The closest Southwestern Heights came to scoring was on a 25-yard field-goal attempt in the second quarter. The Mustangs (1-5) missed, and TMP (5-1), which already had a 7-0 advantage, went on to take a 20-0 halftime lead.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Monarchs found the end zone in the second period on a 3-yard run by senior Bryce Seib. After the missed field goal, junior quarterback Kade Harris threw a pair of touchdown passes. He found senior Jace Wentling for an 18-yard scoring connection, then hit senior Andrew Schwartz on a 55-yard scoring pass.

Seib added TD runs of 3 and 11 yards in the third quarter and senior Lance Lang scored from 9 yards out in the fourth for the final margin.