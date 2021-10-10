Tigers fall in overtime at Washburn

By the Hays Daily News

]TOPEKA – The Fort Hays State University football team lost in overtime Saturday, 23-20 against Washburn in MIAA action at Yager Stadium.

Fort Hays (3-3 overall, 3-3 MIAA) had the ball first in OT and kicked a field goal. Washburn (4-2, 4-2) responded with a game-winning touchdown pass.

The Tigers led 7-0 at halftime on a 5-yard TD pass from quarterback Chance Fuller to tight end Hunter Budke. The Tigers missed another scoring opportunity when they had a field goal blocked.

The Ichabods tied the score on their first possession of the second half, when Mitch Schurig threw a 35-yard TD pass to James Lechter, Jr.

Fort Hays regained the lead on a 36-yard touchdown pass from Fuller to Josh Okechukwu later in the third. Washburn answered with a field goal to get within 14-10 entering the fourth.

The Ichabods took the lead on a 65-yard connection from Schurig to Peter Afful with 10:33 left. Fort Hays threatened to take the lead late in the game, but the Washburn defense stiffened and the Tigers settled for a 31-yard field goal from Fernando Avila-Castro with 58 seconds left to force a 17-17 tie.

On fourth-and-1 to start the overtime, Avila-Castro booted a 33-yard field goal to give the Tigers the lead. Washburn got the game-winner on its possession, with Schurig tossing a 19-yard TD pass to Lechter.

Fort Hays is home this Saturday for a game against Central Oklahoma. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Lewis Field Stadium.