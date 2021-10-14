Hays High begins district play again familiar foe in Maize South

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

The Hays High football team will have an idea of just how good it is in the next couple weeks.

The Indians play host to Maize South in a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday at Lewis Field Stadium. Both teams are 5-1, with the visitors coming off their first loss, against rival Maize. Then, next week Hays High plays at Wichita Northwest.

Hays High had had its season come to an end the last two years against Maize South in the Class 5A playoffs.

“Part of our kids’ goals this year is prove we belong with the 5A big boys,” Hays High coach Tony Crough said. “We’ve got two 5A West big boys the next two weeks.

“We’re excited,” he added. “It feels like playoffs are already here for us. All these games now are basically playoffs for us. We’re trying to put ourselves in a good position to have a good seed in the playoffs.”

To be successful on Friday, the Indian defense – which is giving up 13 points per game – will need to find an answer for Maize South running back Evan Cantu. The Maverick senior has rushed for 1,371 yards and 18 touchdowns, averaging 9.0 yards per carry.

“They’ve got the best running back in the state right now, as far as yardage,” Crough said. “Tough kid, runs the ball hard.

“We’re not going to be able to stop their run game,” he added. “We’re not going to be able to stop him, but we have to try to neutralize him a little bit. We’re going to have to find a way to slow him down.”

Hays High also likes to run the ball. Senior quarterback Jaren Kanak, a Clemson commit, leads the Indian attack. Kanak has rushed for 766 yards and 11 scores, averaging 11.6 yards per carry, and has completed 59 percent of his passes for 677 yards, with nine TDs and three interceptions.

“We want to hang our hat on our run game,” Crough said. “We’ve really yet to dive into our passing game, which is much improved.”

The Indians have to be up for the challenge Friday night, Crough said.

“If we don’t come out ready to play against this team, they’ll beat us, and beat us good,” Crough said.