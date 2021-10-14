Tigers receiver Schremmer putting up big numbers

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

Freshman wide receiver Alex Schremmer is starting to feel a connection with junior quarterback Chance Fuller. Good for the Tigers; bad for their opponents.

Schremmer, a former Great Bend standout, has 12 catches for 162 yards and three touchdowns this season. He had a TD catch in three straight games before being kept out of the end zone in last week’s 23-20 overtime loss at Washburn.

That first TD reception, in Week 3 against Lincoln (Mo.) University, broke the ice.

“I feel like that gave Chance and me a little more of a connection, allowed him to trust me a little more,” Schremmer said. “I feel like that was a little breakthrough we had to have.”

Schremmer has taken advantage of his playing opportunity.

“I wasn’t expecting a lot, beginning of the year,” he said. “Definitely given me the opportunity this year, and excited about the kind of role I’ve been given.”

Schremmer, at 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, said the biggest difference between high school and college ball is the physicality – everybody’s bigger and better.

“I was definitely small coming into college,” Schremmer said. “I realized I had to change that real fast.

“Once I got here, I realized there’s plenty of guys a lot better than me,” he added. “Once you realize that, you’ve got to keep working. Keep grinding.”

The Tigers are in grind mode after last week’s loss, which dropped FHSU to 3-3 overall, 3-3 MIAA.

“Playoffs are probably out of the picture, but there are bowl games,” FHSU coach Chris Brown said. “That would be an opportunity for us to keep playing, as well. We just need to finish strong and finish out.”

FHSU will play host to Central Oklahoma on Saturday in a 7 p.m. kickoff at Lewis Field Stadium. The Bronchos (3-3, 3-3) have won their last two, but have lost five straight to Fort Hays.

Brown said the Tiger defense will have to prepare for two quarterbacks.

“Offensively, they’ve been using the two-quarterback system,” he said. “One’s more of a run guy; one’s more of a pass guy.”

Linebacker John Johnson, a Dodge City freshman, said the Tigers need to be alert for the different quarterbacks they will face.

“The biggest challenge is to stay disciplined,” he said.

Johnson has seen more playing time due to the injury of junior linebacker Layke Heimerman, and has 24 tackles.

“You’ve always got to be ready for the opportunity,” Johnson said, adding Heimerman has been like a mentor. “I learn from him; he’s like a teacher out there.”