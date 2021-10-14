TMP and Cimarron face off with possible district title on the line

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

For all intents and purposes, Friday’s game at Cimarron is for the district title.

Both Thomas More Prep-Marian and Cimarron are 5-1 on the season heading into the 7 p.m. kickoff. There is one more district game next week, but these are the top two teams.

“It’s a big game, probably comes down to the district championship,” TMP coach Jay Harris said. “We’ll be ready for it.”

The Monarch defense, which has posted four consecutive shutouts, will face a tough test in the Bluejays, who are averaging 37.2 points per game.

“Just keep them to short-yardage gains, get off the field,” Harris said. “They’re probably more of a big-play team.”

Cimarron, which has won five straight, is led by dual-threat quarterback Braxton Harrison. The Bluejay senior has thrown for 689 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for 638 yards and 12 TDs, averaging 10.3 yards per carry. Senior running back Mason Eskam has a team-high 641 yards on the ground, with nine scores.

“They’ve got a very athletic quarterback,” Harris said. “They do some good things offensively, like to spread you out. Definitely will be a test for our defense.”

TMP has its own QB who can hurt opponents through the air and on the ground. Junior Kade Harris, the coach’s son, has thrown for 612 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 532 yards and another six scores. Senior running back Bryce Seib adds 268 yards and nine TDs.

“That’s something we’ve worked on all year,” Harris said of his team’s ability to either run or throw the ball. “If a team gives us a running opportunity, we go after that. If it’s more passing, we’ll pass. Throw a little bit of everything at them.”

The district’s top seed will play host to a No. 4 seed in another district in the playoffs. The No. 2 seed will be at home against a No. 3 seed.

“It’s huge having that No. 1 seed,” Harris said.