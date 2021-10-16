Hays High survives late push from Maize South for win

By the Hays Daily News

The Hays High football team jumped out to a big lead, only to lose it, get it back, then hang on in a game that went down to the last play Friday night against Maize South.

Maize South had the ball on the HHS 2-yard line but a pass into the end zone fell incomplete, and Hays High won 47-43 on Homecoming at Lewis Field Stadium.

Hays High (6-1) took a 20-0 lead after the first quarter. The first score came on Jaren Kanak’s 6-yard run, followed by a 31-yard TD pass from Kanak to Kyreese Groen 42 seconds later after an interception by the Indian defense. Malik Bah then raced 55 yards into the end zone for the third score.

Maize South (5-2) got a pair of touchdowns from running back Evan Cantu, sandwiched around a 30-yard TD run by Kanak, and HHS took a 26-14 lead into halftime.

The Mavericks got within 26-21 in the third on another TD run from Cantu. The Indians had a chance to extend their lead but missed a 32-yard field goal on the last play of the quarter.

Maize South got a long touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter and led 29-26 after a 2-point conversion. Kanak responded with a 74-yard dash into the end zone for a 32-29 HHS lead.

Maverick QB Owen Bailey then threw his second TD pass of the period, and Maize South regained a 36-32 lead. Bah scored from 8 yards out for HHS and Kanak ran in the 2-point conversion to take a 40-36 lead with 7:22 left in the game.

Bailey threw for his third touchdown in the quarter to give the Mavericks a 43-40 lead with 2:34 remaining. Hays High scored with 1:17 left on Roy Moroni’s sweep around right end to make it 47-43 after the extra point.

Maize South drove deep into Indian territory on the Mavericks’ final possession, but Bailey’s pass on the last play was broken up in the back of the end zone.

Bailey threw for 385 yards and three touchdowns and Cantu rushed for 140 yards and three scores. Kanak ran for 195 yards and Moroni added 185 on the ground.

Hays High will play at Wichita Northwest (5-2) on Friday.