Late field goal lifts Cimarron to district win over TMP

By the Hays Daily News

CIMARRON – In a matchup of high-scoring teams going in, the district showdown between Thomas More Prep-Marian and Cimarron came down to defense.

Cimarron got a late field goal and stopped TMP on downs on the Monarchs’ final drive to win 11-8 Friday night.

Cimarron (6-1) scored on a 16-yard pass from quarterback Braxton Harrison to receiver Jordan Smith. Running back Mason Eskam ran in the 2-point conversion, and the Bluejays led 8-0 with 1:18 left in the first quarter. The touchdown snapped a streak of four straight shutouts for the TMP defense.

TMP (5-2) tied the game with 3:36 left in the third quarter on Bryce Seib’s 2-yard TD run and Kade Harris’ 2-point pass to Jace Wentling. The Monarchs had a chance to take the lead in the fourth, but Wentling’s 42-yard field goal attempt sailed wide left.

Cimarron drove deep into Monarch territory but the TMP defense stiffened, forcing a field goal try. Harrison’s kick from 27 yards out was good, and Cimarron led 11-8 with 2:44 remaining.

TMP got inside Cimarron territory on its final drive, and tried a quarterback sneak on fourth-and-1, but a penalty moved the Monarchs back. Harris’ ensuing pass fell incomplete, and Cimarron won its sixth straight and TMP lost for the first time in five games.

TMP will be at home on Friday against Lakin.