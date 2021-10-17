Fort Hays State falls to Central Oklahoma

By the Hays Daily News

The Fort Hays State University football team dropped its second straight game Saturday night to fall below .500 for the season, losing 24-14 to Central Oklahoma in MIAA action at Lewis Field Stadium.

The Tigers (3-4) led 14-10 at halftime but were shut out in the second half. FHSU was held to its second-lowest amount of total yards for the season with 347. Central Oklahoma (4-3) finished with 422 yards of total offense, effectively mixing in the run and pass.

Fort Hays started the scoring, going 73 yards on the first drive of the game, capped by a 10-yard run by Voshon Waiters. Central Oklahoma responded with a 59-yard TD pass from Keats Calhoon to speedy wide receiver Markiese King.

The Bronchos took the lead on a 22-yard field goal by Nicky Quevedo in the second quarter. The Tigers scored late to take the halftime lead. Chance Fuller hit tight end Hunter Budke on an 11-yard scoring pass with 0:04 on the clock.

Central Oklahoma took the lead in the third quarter on a 20-yard TD pass from Calhoon to Daunte McGee. The Bronchos made it a two-score game in the fourth quarter on a 5-yard touchdown run by Stephon Brown with 12:25 left.

FHSU did not take advantage of its chances to cut into the deficit. The Tigers lost a fumble in Broncho territory, had another drive end at the UCO 33, then missed a 38-yard field goal in the final minute.

Fuller completed 18-of-35 passes for 214 yards, with Manny Ramsey catching 11 balls for 133 yards. Adrian Soto rushed for 90 yards to lead the Tigers.

FHSU will next travel to Warrensburg, Mo., for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff next Saturday against Central Missouri (2-5). The Mules lost 30-28 Saturday at Missouri Southern on a last-second field goal.

In other MIAA action, Washburn upset second-ranked Northwest Missouri State 17-16 in Topeka. The Ichabods scored the go-ahead touchdown with 48 seconds left in the game.