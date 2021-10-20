Area golfers finish strong

By Randy Gonzales

Special to Hays Daily News

HUTCHINSON – The Hays High girls golf team completed a successful season with a runner-up finish at the Class 5A state tournament.

The Indians shot 362 as a team on Tuesday at Carey Park after shooting 363 in Monday’s first round. Hays High finished 89 shots back of team champion Wichita/Kapaun-Mt. Carmel, which shot 636 over the two rounds. Maize freshman Kinslea Jones won the individual title with 76-72 148 to finish six-over-par.

Hays High coach Mark Watts said his squad not only had to battle other teams, but also the weather.

“It was tough conditions,” he said. “They had lengthened the course from earlier in the year. We hadn’t played in wind like this all year long.”

HHS junior Katie Dinkel led the way, winning a medal with her ninth-place finish. Dinkel shot 84-81 for a 165.

“Katie really stepped it up (Tuesday), hit the ball well, putted extremely well,” Watts said. “She set the tone for us to be able to get second place.”

Indian senior Taleia McRae shot 89-91 for 180 and tied for 17th-place. She medaled all four years at state, finishing 18th as a freshman, 12th as a sophomore and 14th her junior year.

“For four years, she’s been the rock on our team,” Watts said.

Other HHS scores were: Abbie Norris, 95-93 188; Evyn Cox, 97-97 194; Claire Humphrey 95-99 194; Jaycee Oakley 96-109 205.

Watts, who finished his 32nd year as HHS head coach, was happy for his team, which also won the regional on its home course. The Indians return everybody next season except for McRae.

“It was a great year,” Watts said. “I couldn’t be happier for these girls.”

TMP girls take 3rd

HESSTON – The Thomas More Prep-Marian girls golf team finished third at the Class 3-2-1A state tournament at Hesston Golf Course. Monarch senior Ella Brummer medaled after tying for 12th place.

TMP shot 393 as a team on Tuesday after a 392 in Monday’s first round to finish at 785. Pittsburg/St. Mary’s-Colgan won the team title at 705, followed by Colby at 724. Top individual medalist was Wichita-Collegiate freshman Margaret Ulrich, who shot 76-75 151 to finish nine-over-par. Runner-up was Colby sophomore Anna Starbuck, seven strokes back at 77-81-158.

Brummer shot 96-91 187 to win a medal. Sophomore Ashley Hipp shot 92-104 196 to just miss medaling, but did card an ace on the eighth hole in Monday’s first round. Other TMP scores: senior Emma Dinkel, 103-96 199; junior Mykayla Romme, 101-102 203; sophomore Madelyn Rozean, 103-105 208; and sophomore Alexis Mackey, 108-104 212.

Other Colby scores were: senior Mya Betz, who shot 92-95 187 to tie Brummer for 12th. Senior Jalyn Sabatka, 99-93 192 at 18th and junior Brinley Sims, 95-98 193 at 19th also medaled. Freshman Logan Nolan shot 93-109 202 and junior Kaitlyn Williams was at 96-113 209.

Plainville junior Corbyn Marquess medaled with a fourth-place finish, shooting 86-76 162. Her junior teammate, Emily Stamper, also medaled, carding a 99-89 188 to tie for 14th.