Home playoff game on the line as TMP faces Lakin

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

It’s pretty simple.

A Monarch win on Friday against Lakin would mean the Thomas More Prep-Marian football team is at home for next week’s playoff opener. A loss to the Broncs would drop TMP to the No. 3 seed in the district and a road game next week. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Lewis Field Stadium.

“It’s very important to host a home game, also play a lower seed from another district,” TMP coach Jay Harris said.

TMP (5-2 overall, 3-1 district) lost 11-8 last week at Cimarron (6-1, 4-0) in a battle of the top two teams in Class 2A, District 7. Cimarron has the tiebreaker in case of a loss Friday at Ellis, and has clinched the district championship.

The Monarchs are looking to bounce back after last week’s defeat, which snapped a four-game winning streak and saw the defense’s string of shutouts end at four games.

“They took that loss to heart, took it pretty hard,” Harris said. “They have laser focus, ready to go.”

Lakin (5-2, 3-1), which runs an offense similar to TMP’s, is led by senior quarterback Servando Gonzalez’s 498 yards rushing and seven touchdowns.

TMP is working on some things in practice this week, Harris said.

“There’s definitely some things we need to get cleaned up, especially to make a run in the playoffs,” Harris said. “Some things we’ve got to fix, be ready to go from there.”

Junior quarterback Kade Harris, the coach’s son, leads the TMP attack. Harris has thrown for 712 yards, with six touchdowns and six interceptions, and has rushed for a team-high 550 yards and six scores. Senior Bryce Seib adds 327 yards on the ground and 10 TDs. Senior wide receiver Jace Wentling has 25 catches for 319 yards and two touchdowns.