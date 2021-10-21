Shutting down Wichita Northwest offence is key for Hays High in big matchup

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

Another week, another big game for the Hays High football team.

Coming off a thrilling 47-43 win over Class 5A power Maize South, the Indians play one of the perennially top teams in 5A on Friday with a 7 p.m. game at Wichita Northwest. The Grizzlies have played in the last three state championship games.

“This is what it’s supposed to feel like when you’re consistently playing really solid opponents,” Hays High coach Tony Crough said. “This is what the playoffs will feel like.

“Wichita Northwest is the pinnacle of 5A West football right now, they’re the king,” he added. “They’re the team you have to beat if you want to play in the state championship.”

Hays High (6-1) has a high-scoring offense, averaging 45 points per game. Wichita Northwest (5-2) is even better, scoring 49.6 points per game in the Grizzlies’ uptempo attack.

“They’re extremely scary on offense,” Crough said. “They try to run plays at breakneck speed. They take pride in running plays faster than anybody else in the state. It really stresses your defense.”

Wichita Northwest quarterback Geremiah Moore has 727 yards in the air with nine touchdowns and one interception. L.J. Phillips has rushed for 1,509 yards and 21 TDs, averaging 14.9 yards per carry, and Cencere Thompson adds 735 yards on the ground and five touchdowns.

“The quarterback and two running backs are as good as anybody in the state,” Crough said. “They can score from anywhere on the field anytime.”

Hays High has its own share of playmakers, too, led by senior QB Jaren Kanak, a Clemson commit. Kanak has rushed for 957 yards and 14 touchdowns and thrown for 587 yards, with seven TDs and four interceptions. Senior running back Roy Moroni adds 714 yards on the ground and 13 scores.

“We have to figure out if we can play with a team like this,” Crough said. “It’s going to be a nice challenge for us.”