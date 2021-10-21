Tigers look to finish strong

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

Chris Brown knows firsthand just how tough the MIAA is, this year and every year.

Brown’s Fort Hays State University football team has dropped two straight and has dipped below .500 at 3-4 entering Saturday’s game at Central Missouri. Kickoff at Warrensburg, Mo., is 1:30 p.m. The Mules, also usually one of the top teams in the conference, are at 2-5.

“Every week is a battle,” said Brown, in his 10th season as the Tigers’ coach. “This conference, on any given day anybody can win.

“Each week you’ve got to be prepared and be at your best,” he added. “That’s just the way it is in the conference.”

Fort Hays handed conference leader Nebraska-Kearney its lone loss in a thrilling comeback victory for the Tigers. But the Tigers also have come up a play short here and there in other games. As FHSU steadily rose to the top of the MIAA standings, winning titles in 2017 and 2018, the Tigers won the close games.

“You look at the 2017, 2018, even 2019 season, a lot of the ball games are really close ball games,” Brown said. “Look back at those, we could have been a 3-8 team, 4-7, 6-5 team. That’s kind of where we’re at right now. We’re not getting those wins like we used to in the past.

“Sometimes these things happen,” he added. “We’ve just got to make sure we do those things to help us win that ball game instead of costing us that ball game. A lot of time, that comes down to one or two plays.”

Central Missouri lost 30-28 last week to Missouri Southern on a late field goal. FHSU defeated Missouri Southern 42-21.

“They’re kind of like us, haven’t put it all together,” Brown said. “When they put it all together they’re really, really good. We put it together, we’re really, really good.”

FHSU junior quarterback Chance Fuller threw for 214 yards and a touchdown in last week’s 24-14 loss to Central Oklahoma. For the season, Fuller has 2,043 yards through the air with 15 TDs and seven interceptions. Junior wide receiver Manny Ramsey has 51 catches for 608 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore running back Adrian Soto is averaging 7.7 yards per carry with a team-high 567 yards and six TDs on the ground. On defense, redshirt-freshman linebacker Myles Menges has a team-high 39 tackles.

Central Missouri QB Logan Twehous, who threw for four touchdowns last week, for the year has 1,652 yards passing with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. Wide receiver Cameron Saunders is averaging 20.6 yards per catch on 39 receptions with six TDs. Koby Wilkerson leads the Mules in rushing with 357 yards and three scores.

Brown said he told the players in a team meeting this week to approach the final four games of the regular season as a fresh start.

“Act like we’re 0-0 right now, worry about this game coming up this week, and play to the best of our ability,” Brown said. “We have to take this one week at a time. We’re going to focus this week on Central Missouri.”

Even perennial national power Northwest Missouri State is not immune in this year’s MIAA race. The Bearcats, who were ranked No. 2, lost last week’s game against Washburn in the last minute.

“This conference is tough,” Brown said. “It’s always going to be tough.”