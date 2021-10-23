Hays High falls to Wichita Northwest with limited offense in second half

By the Hays Daily News

WICHITA – The Hays High football team held a halftime lead in Friday night’s game against state power Wichita Northwest.

However, the Indians’ standout quarterback, senior Jaren Kanak, appeared to be slowed by a leg injury on a first-half TD run. Nursing a sore leg, Kanek did not carry the ball in the second half after racking up 176 yards and three touchdowns in the first half.

With their attack limited, the Indians could not keep with the high-scoring Grizzlies, losing 61-40. Hays High (6-2) still will have a home Class 5A playoff game next week, opponent TBA.

Hays High fell behind 20-0 to start the game but rallied to take a 33-27 halftime lead. L.J. Phillips scored on a 36-yard run to open the scoring and the Grizzlies got a TD pass from their backup QB to make it 13-0. Wichita Northwest then recovered a fumble in the end zone for a 20-0 lead.

Kanak connected with running back Roy Moroni for a 22-yard TD pass to make it 20-6, then Kanak ran it in from 30 yards out to cut the deficit to 20-13. Moroni then scored on a 25-yard run to get within a point before Phillips raced 77 yards into the end zone for the Grizzlies to extend their lead to 27-19.

A 3-yard TD run by Kanak got the Indians back within a point, then his 54-yard scoring run gave HHS a 33-27 halftime lead. But Kanak appeared hobbled as he crossed the goal line.

The Indians recovered a fumble on the kickoff to start the second half and took advantage of the scoring opportunity, with Kanak tossing a 9-yard TD pass to Moroni for a 40-27 lead.

Wichita Northwest countered with a pair of touchdown runs. Running back Cencere Thompson scored from 27 yards out and quarterback Geremiah Moore added a 17-yard dash into the end zone to tie the game at 40-40 with 1:47 left in the third quarter.

The Grizzlies regained the lead on Thompson’s 17-yard TD run on the third play of the fourth quarter. Wichita Northwest then added TD runs of 11 yards by Moore and 10 yards from Phillips.

Moore led Wichita Northwest (6-2) with 233 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Phillips ran for 143 yards and three TDs and Thompson gained 129 yards with two scores.