TMP heads to playoffs with 40-16 win over Lakin

By the Hays Daily News

The Thomas More Prep-Marian football clinched a home playoff game next week with a 40-16 win over Lakin in Class 2A, District 7 action on Friday night at Lewis Field Stadium.

TMP (6-2) will play host to Minneapolis (4-4) next Friday at Lewis Field Stadium.

The Monarchs were stunned by an opening 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Servando Gonzalez to give Lakin (5-3) the early lead. TMP responded with a 90-yard drive, capped by junior quarterback Kade Harris’ 2-yard touchdown run to get within 7-6. After holding Lakin on its next possession the Monarchs took a 13-7 lead on a 2-yard TD run by running back Bryce Seib.

After forcing another Lakin punt, Harris found running room on the first play of the second quarter and dashed 57 yards into the end zone for a 20-7 lead. Seib added an 11-yard TD run and Harris scored again from a yard out to give TMP a 33-7 halftime lead.

Lakin got a 29-yard field goal followed by a 53-yard touchdown run by Gonzalez to close within 33-16 with 2:31 left in the third quarter. But the TMP defense stiffened and the Monarchs added a touchdown in the fourth quarter on Griffin Schumacher’s 16-yard run.

Harris finished the game with 173 yards rushing and three touchdowns.