Late score lifts Tigers to win

By the Hays Daily News

WARRENSBURG, Mo. – The Fort Hays State University football team scored a touchdown with 26 seconds remaining in the game Saturday to take a 21-17 MIAA win over Central Missouri.

Fort Hays started the game-winning drive with 3:04 left on the clock. The Tigers traveled 75 yards in nine plays, capped by a 3-yard TD pass from quarterback Chance Fuller to tight end Hayden Wiltfong, who scored his first touchdown for the Tigers.

Fort Hays (4-4 overall, 4-4 MIAA) scored two touchdowns in the first quarter to take a 14-0 lead. Voshon Waiters hit tight end Hunter Budke on a 33-yard TD toss and Fuller found wide receiver Manny Ramsey from 30 yards out for the second score.

The Tigers took the two-touchdown lead into halftime after stopping the Mules at the 1-yard line on the final play of the half.

Central Missouri (2-6, 2-6) got on the scoreboard in the third quarter on a 13-yard pass from Logan Twehous to Drew Slager. The Mules tied the game early in the fourth quarter on a 6-yard run by Twehous after he avoided a sack. Central Missouri then took the lead on a 26-yard field goal by Chris Diddle with 3:04 left in the game. The Tigers responded with their game-winning drive to snap a two-game losing skid.

Fuller completed 25-of-37 passes for 346 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception. Wide receiver Josh Okechukwu caught nine passes for 148 yards, including four straight receptions on the final drive. Keylan Chapman led FHSU in rushing with 58 yards on 11 carries. Linebacker Myles Menges had a team-high eight tackles.

FHSU will play host to Emporia State next Saturday in the annual Hall of Fame Game. Kickoff is 1 p.m. at Lewis Field Stadium.