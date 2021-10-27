Kanak to start in round one of football playoffs

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

Hays High football fans can now exhale.

Starting quarterback Jaren Kanak will be available to play Thursday after tweaking his hamstring in last week’s game. Hays High (6-2) will play host to Goddard-Eisenhower (5-3) in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Lewis Field Stadium.

“I don’t know what percent he will be at, but he’s definitely going to play,” Hays High coach Tony Crough said. “If that would have been an elimination game we would have run him.”

Kanak hurt his hamstring at the end of a long touchdown late in the first half of last Friday’s game against Wichita Northwest. Hays High led at halftime but Kanak did not carry the ball in the second half. With their attack limited, the Indians lost 61-40.

Running back Malik Bah rolled his ankle against Wichita Northwest but will be available for Thursday’s game. However, safety Ty Adams is out with an injury to his left foot.

Kanak, a Clemson commit, rushed for 176 yards on 13 carries and scored three touchdowns in the first half last week, but only attempted passes in the second half after the injury. He finished 7-of-18 through the air for 78 yards, with two TDs and one interception.

For the season, Kanak has rushed for 1,133 yards and 17 touchdowns and thrown for 665 yards, with nine TDs and five interceptions. Running back Roy Moroni adds 798 yards on the ground.

Hays High lost its playoff opener 33-12 last year to Maize South. HHS beat Maize South earlier this season, but the Indians still remember what it felt like to lose in the first round. Crough said beating Maize South this year helps, but last year’s playoff loss has not been forgotten. The Indians do not want to repeat history.

“We have a bitter taste in our mouth from last year,” Crough said.

Goddard-Eisenhower, the No. 10 seed in the West, rides a four-game winning streak heading into Thursday’s game against No. 7 seed HHS.

“We’ve got a tough draw,” Crough said. “They’re definitely no cupcake.

“They’re scary, a little bit like Maize South last year,” he added. “They run the ball well, quarterback can throw it, they play great defense.”

Hays High and Thomas More Prep-Marian both have home games to open the playoffs, same as last year. TMP had the choice of which night to play last year and opted for Friday. Hays High had the option this year, choosing to play Thursday.

“We like Thursday,” Crough said, “get that extra day if we make round 2.”

The weather could play a role in Thursday’s game, with the forecast calling for gusty winds throughout the day.

“The wind can really affect things, affect throwing the ball for sure, the kicking game,” Crough said. “The wind definitely could be a factor in this game.”