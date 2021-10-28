Tigers set sights on finishing strong

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

Josh Okechukwu knew he had it in him.

If Okechukwu, a junior wide receiver on the Fort Hays State University football team, keeps having big games it could go a long way toward Tiger coach Chris Brown reaching his goal for the squad entering the final three contests of the regular season.

“We’re still trying to get to a winning record,” said Brown, whose team is at the .500 mark heading into Saturday’s 1 p.m. game against Emporia State at Lewis Field Stadium. “We’d really love to end 7-4. Can we do that? I surely think we can. It’s about us getting better each week here on out.”

After playing Emporia State (4-4), the Tigers finish up with two more MIAA games, at Oklahoma’s Northeastern State (2-6) and at home against Pittsburg State (6-2). FHSU (4-4) is coming off a comeback win at Central Missouri, scoring the winning touchdown in the final minute.

“It was a big win for us,” Brown said. “We were up, lost the lead, kids found a way to come back and win that ball game. That should build some momentum.”

Okechukwu had four big catches on that final drive, capped by Chance Fuller’s TD pass to redshirt-freshman tight end Hayden Wiltfong. It was his first touchdown as a Tiger.

“What happened in that last drive was what I believed in myself from the get-go,” said Okechukwu, who has 21 receptions for 358 yards (17.1 yards per catch) and two touchdowns. “I wasn’t really surprised it happened; I was happy it did.”

Okechukwu also was happy for Wiltfong’s big catch.

“I was really happy for my teammate, Wiltfong,” Okechukwu said. “For him to score that game-winning touchdown, I jumped on him (to celebrate).

“I didn’t once care about me, I just wanted to win,” he added. “For him to get that, and for the team, I definitely think it was a confidence boost for all of us.”