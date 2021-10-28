TMP brings experienced team to the playoffs

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

The Monarchs hope to profit from last year’s hard lesson learned.

The Thomas More Prep-Marian football team opens the Class 2A playoffs at home on Friday, just like last year when the district champion Monarchs were upset by Beloit 55-14, which had two wins.

This time around, TMP (6-2) is the district runner-up and plays host to Minneapolis (4-4) on Friday. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Lewis Field Stadium.

“Last year, it was all new to these guys,” TMP coach Jay Harris said of his team, which in 2020 was enjoying its best season since 2002. “This year, most of the guys know what it will be like. They know what they have to do to prepare.”

The Monarchs will have to be ready for the Lions’ running game. Minneapolis is led by senior running back Gannon Cleveland, who has rushed for a team-high 520 yards and five touchdowns. Senior Weston Schrader adds 299 yards on the ground and four TDs. Junior quarterback Gabe Hueser has thrown for 317 yards, with two touchdowns and five interceptions, and has 155 yards rushing with two TDs.

“They run a lot of different formations at you, probably more run-oriented,” Harris said. “Defensively, they’re pretty aggressive, with blitzing linebackers.”

The Monarchs rely on a balanced offense led by junior QB Kade Harris, the coach’s son. Harris has thrown for 820 yards, completing 58 percent of his passes, with six touchdowns and six interceptions. Harris also leads the Monarchs in rushing with 756 yards (7.7 yards per carry) with nine TDs. Senior running back Bryce Seib adds 375 yards and a team-high 12 touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Jace Wentling leads the squad with 25 catches for 319 yards and two touchdowns.

“You’ve got to be able to run the ball to set up the pass,” Coach Harris said. “It’s very important to mix things up.”

TMP also has been dominant on defense, with four straight shutouts during one stretch this season. Harris leads the team with 69 tackles and Seib is next with 63.

“Our expectations were high, wanting to shut people down, not let them do what they want to do,” Coach Harris said. “I think they’ve done that.”

Harris’ expectation Friday is that his players will be more ready for postseason this time.

“I could tell last year they were pretty tense,” he said. “Just settled down a lot more this year.”