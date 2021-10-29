Hays High battles to final minutes in playoff victory

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

The Indians were too pooped to party.

The Hays High football team had just finished a pulsating Class 5A playoff opener against Goddard-Eisenhower, winning 19-13 on a touchdown with 12 seconds left on the clock Thursday night at Lewis Field Stadium.

HHS coach Tony Crough said the locker room is usually a raucous place to be after a victory, with loud music blaring. Not this time.

“We always like to get in the locker room and celebrate,” Crough said. “Our kids were beat.”

Hays High (7-2) moved on to play the winner of Friday’s game between Andover and Salina South. Crough said it will be the ninth time in program history – and the second time with the current coaching staff – that the Indians will play 10 games in a season.

“ It’s pretty rare, and pretty special,” Crough said.

The Indians did it with Jaren Kanak held in reserve until needed. Kanak, the Indians’ quarterback and a Clemson commit, tweaked his hamstring in last week’s game. The team’s leading rusher with more than 1,000 yards, Kanak carried the ball just one time in the first half as HHS led 7-6 at intermission.

After the Tigers tied the game 13-13 in the third quarter, Kanak became more involved in the offense, carrying the ball 14 times.

“We decided we weren’t going to run him in the first half unless it was getting away from us,” Crough said. “We were going to run him second half if we needed to. In the second half we decided it was time to turn him loose.”

Kanak knew it was time, Crough said.

“He was ready; he wanted the ball,” Crough said. “He said, ‘Coach, it doesn’t matter what it feels like, we’ve got to win the game or there won’t be any more season, so let’s get it done.’ ”

With the game knotted at 13-13 the Indians marched 85 yards in 13 plays in the final minutes for the winning touchdown. In the possession, Kanak ran for 27 yards on third-and-11 and 4 yards on third-and-3. Roy Moroni also picked up 9 yards on another third down to keep the drive alive.

In the final seconds at the Eisenhower 1-yard line, Kanak received the shotgun snap and bulled his way up the middle, with his offensive line helping push the QB over the goal line for the winning six points.

“Just showed the grit and toughness of this squad,” Crough said of the game-winning drive.

The Indians appeared to get the first score of the game early in the second quarter on Kanak’s 28-yard screen pass to Moroni, but the play was called back by a holding penalty. HHS did get the game’s first touchdown with 7:56 left in the first half on Moroni’s 5-yard run. The extra point made it 7-0.

Eisenhower (5-4) scored with 37 seconds left in the half on an 8-yard pass from Ethan Ellingson to Mason Levin, but the PAT kick was blocked and HHS took a 7-6 lead into the locker room.

Wide receiver Kyreese Groen went 35 yards on a reverse to give Hays High a 13-6 lead in the third quarter, but the extra point was no good. Indian kicker Jack Fields tried a 27-yard field goal later in the quarter but the ball sailed wide right.

Eisenhower tied the game at 13-13 with 2:35 remaining in the third on Max Brown’s 23-yard run around left end. The Tigers had a chance to take the lead but missed the PAT kick.

Later in the third, Eisenhower had a TD pass called back by offsetting penalties. In the fourth quarter, the Tigers lost a fumble on fourth-and-1 inside HHS territory, dropped a pass in the end zone and another pass at the Indian 1-yard line. Kicker Bradyn Ritchie also missed a 47-yard field goal try.

Unlike the Tigers, the Indians took advantage of their final scoring opportunity and now move on to the next round.

“It’s about winning,” Crough said, “surviving and advancing.”