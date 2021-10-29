By Linn Ann Huntington

ONE Editor

The Ellis County Ministerial Alliance (ECMA) on the last Friday of each month publishes a page called ONE in The Hays Daily News. The ECMA is comprised of Christian churches and ministries in the county. The name “ONE” was chosen because it is our belief that we are all one in Christ—one body.

Each month’s ONE page has a theme. This month our theme is “Help is out there.” Today’s issue of ONE lists many of the resources available in Ellis County to help individuals struggling with food insecurity and/or needing help paying for rent, utilities, prescriptions, clothing, and so on. These organizations offer help year round. We are spotlighting them now because we don’t want anyone to go hungry over the holidays. We don’t want anyone to face the cold wind without warm clothes. We don’t want any child to go without a Christmas present.

We are also spotlighting organizations that are providing special grief support events this holiday season.

We think you will be pleasantly surprised, as we were, in discovering the many different churches and other organizations that are offering help to those in need in Ellis County. It is our hope that you will save this page, located on Page , utilize the resources yourself if need be, or prayerfully consider which of them you might want to support in this season of giving.

Help is definitely out there in Ellis County.