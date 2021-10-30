Defense shines again as TMP advances in Class 2A playoffs

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

The Monarch defense can score, too.

Going into Friday night’s Class 2A playoff game against Minneapolis, the Thomas More Prep-Marian football team counted on its stingy defense, which posted four consecutive shutouts during one stretch of the regular season. But it was the Monarch defense putting points on the scoreboard early, returning a pair of interceptions for touchdowns in the first quarter to give TMP a lead it would not relinquish. TMP led big at halftime and coasted to a 42-18 win at Lewis Field Stadium.

TMP (7-2) moves on to play at Hoisington (8-1) next Friday. The Cardinals won 35-14 over Ellis in another postseason opener on Friday.

The Monarchs opened the scoring when senior defensive end Kenton Ginther got his hands on the ball in the flat on an attempted wide receiver screen pass and raced 14 yards into the end zone. TMP faked the PAT kick and holder Kade Harris rolled right and found Ginther in the end zone to lead 8-0 with 5:10 remaining in the first quarter.

“We had shown him that play over and over many times,” TMP coach Jay Harris said. “When we would run it with our scout offense he always was right on top of it.”

TMP made it 15-0 when senior Jace Wentling intercepted a pass near the Monarch sideline and raced 30 yards for the score with 3:35 left in the first.

“That was just a great athletic play,” Harris said. “He dropped into coverage, read the quarterback, made a great play on the ball.”

The Monarchs added a pair of Harris TD passes in the second quarter for a 29-0 halftime lead. The junior QB first hit senior Mark Rack for a 57-yard touchdown then found Wentling for a 41-yard connection with 1:02 left in the half.

“Mark Rack came up to me on the sideline, says, ‘I can beat that guy that’s guarding me,’ ” Harris said. “Kade laid it in there perfectly to him. It was a great play.”

The Monarch QB was on the run-pass option on the Wentling connection.

“Kade can tuck and run it or make the pass,” Harris said. “He saw Jace come across the middle wide open. Jace turned on the speed and took it to the house.”

Ginther recorded his seventh sack of the season on the Lions’ final series before intermission to cap a dominant defensive performance.

“Defense stepped up and got those two touchdowns,” Harris said. “Just let our offense get rolling, feed off that energy.”

Senior Andrew Schwartz scored on a 19-yard run in the third quarter to make it 36-0 and sophomore Griffin Schumacher added another TD from 19 yards out early in the fourth.

Minneapolis (4-5) scored three touchdowns in the final quarter when TMP rested its starters. Senior Jonathan Lowe caught a pair of TD passes, 47 yards out from sophomore wide receiver Braylon Smith on a reverse pass, then a 42-yard connection from junior quarterback Gabe Hueser. The Lion QB also scored from 29 yards out on the final play of the game.

“Just get those guys out of there so nothing bad happens,” Harris said. “Let the young guys who put in the work get in, and get some experience as well.”

TMP won its first playoff game since 2002, and also made amends for being upset at home in last year’s postseason opener.

“The guys are excited, ready to keep going,” Harris said. “That’s what we talked about all week. Things ended sooner than we wanted to, not let that happen again.”