Tigers stung by Hornets late touchdown

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

The Tigers appeared to have the game in hand against Emporia State, but the Hornets stung the Fort Hays State University football team in the final minutes Saturday to take a 15-12 MIAA win at Lewis Field Stadium.

“Everything you do, you’ve got to finish,” FHSU coach Chris Brown said. “We talk about being great. To be great, that’s part of finishing.”

FHSU (4-5) led 12-0 with six minutes remaining. Emporia State (5-4) started the comeback with a 23-yard touchdown run by Canaan Brooks with 3:53 left in the game. The Tigers went three-and-out then had a short punt to give the visitors good field position. The Hornets’ game-winning drive was aided by a roughing-the-passer penalty and a pass interference call.

“We killed ourselves in that aspect,” Brown said. “It’s just playing smart, do your job, do your assignment.”

From the Tiger 7-yard line, Hornet QB Braden Gleason scrambled out of the pocket and found Brooks open in the left flat. Brooks reversed field and raced past Tiger defenders into the end zone with 58 seconds left. A 2-point conversion gave the Hornets a three-point lead.

Fort Hays drove to the ESU 40 on its final possession but had a pass tipped on fourth down to end the Tigers’ hopes. FHSU needs to win its final two games to have a winning season.

“It’s a tough season right now,” Brown said. “We’re sitting here 4-5 and we’re not used to being in this situation. We’ve still got two more opportunities in front of us.”

Neither team had much in the way of scoring opportunities in the first half. The only points came on a 25-yard field goal with 14:06 left in the second quarter by FHSU freshman Parker Janky, who took over the kicking duties Saturday.

The Tigers drove again deep into Hornet territory in the third quarter but settled for a 21-yard Janky field goal with 20 seconds left in the quarter. FHSU took a 12-0 lead in the fourth quarter on a 7-yard run by sophomore Adrian Soto to cap an 81-yard drive in 15 plays. The Tigers failed on a 2-point conversion try and led 12-0 with 6:20 remaining in the game.

Soto finished with 201 all-purpose yards, rushing for 94, adding 84 yards receiving and 24 on kick returns. Junior quarterback Chance Fuller completed 13-of-28 passes for 148 yards but failed to throw for a touchdown.

FHSU will play at Northeastern State next Saturday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. in Tahlequah, Okla. The Riverhawks (2-7) lost their fifth straight on Saturday, 35-0 at Washburn.

“It’s all about character right now,” Brown said. “We’re going to see the true colors of some of these kids these next two weeks. … If they’re not doing the things we ask them to do, then maybe they don’t need to be here.”