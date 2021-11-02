Fort Hays State women ranked fourth in the nation

By the Hays Daily News

The Fort Hays State University women’s basketball team will open the 2021-22 season as the No. 4 team in the nation in NCAA Division II.

This is the highest ranking in the WBCA poll to start the season in program history. FHSU previously was ranked No. 7 in the Top 25 to start the 2019-20 season.

Another MIAA program, Central Missouri, was tied for sixth in Tuesday’s poll. Nebraska-Kearney and Emporia State were conference teams that received votes.

This is the ninth straight year FHSU has been ranked and 10th overall. This is the fourth season the Tigers have made the preseason Top 25.

Fort Hays plays an exhibition game at noon on Sunday at NCAA Division I powerhouse UConn. The Tigers open the regular season in St. Joseph, Mo., on Nov. 12, against Southeastern Oklahoma State.

Defending national champion Lubbock (Texas) Christian was the No. 1 team in the preseason poll, garnering 20 of 22 votes.