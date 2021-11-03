TMP Volleyball coach, Dreher, steps down after 11 seasons

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

After 11 successful seasons as Thomas More Prep-Marian’s volleyball coach, Natausha Dreher has decided it’s time to step aside.

TMP announced last Thursday that Dreher was stepping down. The school will begin an immediate search for a replacement.

It will be difficult to replace Dreher, who went 272-142 at TMP for a .657 winning percentage. Her team won the state title in 2017, when she was named Class 3A Coach of the Year. Under Dreher, the Monarchs also won four sub-state championships and four MCL titles.

Dreher cited family reasons for her decision. She is looking forward to helping out on the family farm.

“It’s something I put a lot of thought into,” Dreher said. “It took a lot of soul-searching.”

Of the many highlights in her career at TMP, winning the state championship stood out.

“I remember that senior class … their fearless desire,” Dreher said. “That group had the desire to be better. They were so self-motivated. It made my job simple.”

Dreher still remembers the moment she knew her team would win the state title over Cheney. It was midway through the third set and the Monarchs were in control.

“It was surreal,” Dreher said. “It was one of those things you work toward and put yourself in that situation to be successful. I get goose bumps just talking about it.”

Also special was coaching against her older sister, Shannon Funk, the head girls’ volleyball coach at Hays High the past two seasons. Dreher said she was 2-0 against her sister, but added it also was difficult in a way.

“It’s so bittersweet when you play each other,” Dreher said. “Obviously, she’s my sister. I want her to have the most success possible. But at the same time, I want my girls to have success. While it’s bittersweet, it’s also competitive, and we understood the healthy competition.”

Dreher said in the beginning she never dreamed her squads would accomplish so much.

“At the same time, you set goals,” Dreher said. “I’m one of those people that you chip away, try to get better every day, every season.

“I wanted to create a program that all of us could be proud of,” she added. “While it wasn’t something I dreamed of, it was something I was working toward.”

Sunday is the fall sports banquet at TMP, one of Dreher’s last official acts as coach.

“It’s not about me,” Dreher said. “It’s about them. For the seniors, it’s the last time for volleyball.”

While Dreher, 37, is leaving the program, she has learned to never say never.

“I am done with coaching,” Dreher said. “Whether that’s forever, I don’t know.”