Rushing attack will be key to a Hays High playoff win over Andover

To run or not to run, that is the question.

Hays High senior quarterback Jaren Kanak, the Indians’ leading rusher, hurt his hamstring two games ago. In last week’s 19-13 win over Goddard-Eisenhower in their Class 5A playoff opener, the Indians rolled the dice and kept Kanak under wraps in the first half. But with the game tied in the second half, Kanak started running the ball, including scoring the winning touchdown with 12 seconds left in the game.

The question is how much will HHS try to use Kanak – a Clemson commit – in Friday’s 5A Regional at Andover. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

“He’s still nursing it a little bit, still feeling it,” Hays High coach Tony Crough said. “We think it’s getting a little better every day.

“If we push him, I don’t know if the leg will hold up or not,” he added. “I know he will be up for the challenge.”

Kanak has rushed for 1,224 yards, averaging 11.1 yards per carry, with 18 touchdowns. Senior running back Roy Moroni, who ran for a team-high 115 yards in last week’s playoff opener, has 913 yards on the ground and 15 TDs.

“Roy’s running the ball really well right now,” Crough said. “He’s kind of coming into his own.”

A healthy Kanak with his usual blazing speed opens up the offense for everybody else. How much he can contribute Friday will be key.

“If we could win without running him a bunch, that would be great,” Crough said.

Andover (7-2) also likes to run the ball. The No. 2 West seed Trojans ran for 339 yards in a 51-21 win over Salina South in last week’s postseason opener.

“They run it well,” Crough said. “It’s going to be pretty similar schematically to what we saw against Goddard-Eisenhower. They’re just better at it.”

Not many Indian teams have been better than the 2021 version. No. 7 West seed Hays High (7-2) is the ninth team in program history that will have played 10 games in a season. A win Friday would be the program’s first in Week 10 since 1993. But the Indians don’t want to end there.

“It’s cool to be there,” Crough said. “We don’t want that to be the end of it.”