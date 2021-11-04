TMP defense to be tested again at Hoisington

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

The Monarch defense will have to stop a Legend in Friday night’s Class 2A Regional playoff game at Hoisington.

The Thomas More Prep-Marian football team hits the road for a 7 p.m. kickoff against the Cardinals, who are led offensively by senior running back Legend Robinson, who has 1,683 yards rushing and 24 touchdowns.

“They rely pretty heavy on the run,” TMP coach Jay Harris said. “They will pass. Usually when they do pass, it’s long stuff they’re going for.”

Hoisington senior quarterback Wyatt Wikum has completed just 13 passes for the season but has thrown for 423 yards and four touchdowns. Wikum also has 605 yards on the ground and five scores. Sophomore Tony Moore has rushed for 464 yards and three TDs and caught 10 passes for 301 yards and three touchdowns.

Harris said his squad has faced similar offenses and doesn’t plan any changes to his defensive scheme.

“We’re not going to change up our defense a whole lot,” Harris said. “We’ve seen that (offense) against Plainville, Lakin – same type of offense. We’ve prepared for that with different teams, just refreshing on that.”

Unlike Hoisington (8-1), TMP (7-2) has a balanced attack led by junior quarterback Kade Harris, the coach’s son. Harris has thrown for 928 yards, completing 59 percent of his passes, with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Monarch QB also has rushed for a team-high 817 yards and nine TDs. Senior running back Bryce Seib has 393 yards on the ground and 12 touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Jace Wentling is Harris’ top target with 30 receptions for 407 yards and three touchdowns.

Defensively, Harris has a team-high 81 tackles followed by Seib with 68. Both Harris (ankle) and Seib (thigh) have been nursing injuries but should be good to go. Senior Lance Lang, who missed TMP’s win last week over Minneapolis with a foot injury, could play Friday.

The 42-18 win over Minneapolis in the playoff opener was the program’s first postseason victory since 2002.

“They have worked hard,” Harris said. “Their work ethic is starting to pay off for them.”