Strong finish key to Tigers future

By Randy Gonzales

Special to the Hays Daily News

The Fort Hays State University football team has seven straight winning seasons. Coach Chris Brown said it is important to make it eight.

To accomplish that, FHSU (4-5) must win its last two MIAA games, starting with Saturday’s 1 p.m. matchup against Northeastern State (2-7) at Tahlequah, Okla. The RiverHawks have lost five straight.

Next week, the Tigers are at home against Pittsburg State (7-2). But, first things first. It’s the RiverHawks. The last time the two programs met, FHSU won 91-7 in 2019.

“We have to win this one first, then look on to the next one,” Brown said, adding the RiverHawks are making strides.

“They’re building a program,” Brown said. “He’s doing it right, with young kids. They’re getting better every week, even though the record doesn’t show that. I’m sure in the back of their minds they remember 2019.”

While Northeastern State lost 35-0 at Washburn last week, Fort Hays let a fourth-quarter lead slip away in a 15-12 home loss against Emporia State to drop below .500 for the season. The Tigers, who have dropped three of their last four, last finished with a losing record in 2012, going 5-6.

Finishing with a winning record would provide so many benefits, from recruiting to motivating returning players, Brown said.

“It’s huge, we want to get to eight winning seasons in a row,” Brown said. “It says a lot about your program, from where it was to where it is now.”

Brown said these last two games are a character check for the program.

“There will be a huge evaluation these next two weeks of who truly wants to be here. …” Brown said. “I want to find guys who truly want to be here, that they want to put in the work and not talk about being great.

“I want to get this back to Tiger football,” he added. “The last nine weeks is not the program we built here. I feel like we’ve taken a step back. We can’t have that.”