Three Tigers earn MIAA soccer honors

By the Hays Daily News

The Fort Hays State University women’s soccer team placed three players on the 2021 All-MIAA team, released Thursday.

Sophomore midfielder Emily Hutchings made the second team, while junior defender Reilly Madden and redshirt-senior Deonna Wellbrock were third-team selections. The squad is selected by the MIAA head coaches.

Hutchings has a team-high five assists, eighth-best in the MIAA, and two goals. Madden has played every minute in 16 of 18 matches and has helped the squad produce eight shutouts, while also recording two assists. Wellbrock leads the conference with seven clean sheets, and has a 7-7-3 record. The former Thomas More-Marian standout has allowed just 14 goals and her 0.80 goals-against-average is best in the conference. She also leads the league with her .849 save percentage.