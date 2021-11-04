Tiger women ranked seventh in D2SIDA media poll

By the Hays Daily News

The Fort Hays State University women’s basketball team, included in the preseason WCBA coaches’ poll released earlier in the week, also is ranked in the preseason released Wednesday.

The Tigers are ranked No. 7 in the latest poll after receiving a No. 4 ranking by the coaches. This is the fourth time FHSU has been ranked in the preseason media poll. The Tigers are one of three MIAA teams in that poll, joined by No. 4 Central Missouri and 15th-ranked Nebraska-Kearney.

Defending national champion Lubbock (Texas) Christian was the unanimous No. 1 choice by the media.

FHSU will play an exhibition game at NCAA Division I powerhouse UConn on Sunday. The Tigers open the regular season on Nov. 12 against Southeastern Oklahoma State in St. Joseph, Mo.