Indian volleyball players earn league honors

By the Hays Daily News

Three Hays High players made the all-league team and Indian coach Shannon Funk was named Coach of the Year on the Western Athletic Conference volleyball team announced on Friday.

Funk led Hays High (18-18) to its first WAC championship since 1994. Making first-team all-conference for HHS was junior Carly Lang. On the second team were seniors Aleyia Ruder and Ella Voth.

Also on the first team was WAC Player of the Year Bree Horyna and her Liberal teammate Rylie Hallman. Rounding out the first team were Mataya Clark of Dodge City; Piper Harris of Garden City; and Great Bend’s Valerie Luna.

Others on the second team were Liberal’s Lizzy Cisneros; Brook McReynolds of Great Bend; and Makenzie Lucas and Mya Delacruz from Garden City.