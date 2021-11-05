Tiger wrestlers picked third in MIAA poll

By the Hays Daily News

The Fort Hays State University wrestling team has been picked to finish third in the MIAA in the conference coaches’ poll released on Friday.

Nebraska-Kearney, No. 2 in the nation in the NWCA preseason poll, was picked to finish first in the league. Central Oklahoma, ranked fourth in the nation, occupies the second spot in the MIAA poll. Newman and Central Missouri are fourth and fifth, respectively.

FHSU finished 2-1 in conference duals last season, the first time the Tigers had a winning record in the MIAA since 2014-15. Fort Hays returns two wrestlers who earned second-team MIAA honors last season in sophomore Mason Turner and senior A.J. Cooper.

Fort Hays, scheduled to open the season Saturday at a tournament in St. Louis, has its home opener Dec. 12 with the Bob Smith Open.